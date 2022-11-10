Taliban’s Governor for Maidan Wardak Entertains Multiple Marriages

8am: Local sources from Maidan Wardak province report the third marriage of Mawlawi Hafiz Mohammad Amin Omari, the Taliban’s governor for this province, with a young girl. According to sources, yesterday, November 9,, this wedding ceremony was held in Kabul. According to local sources, this Taliban official married a young girl as his third wife in return for a dowry of one million AFN. So far, numerous reports of multipole marriages of prominent Taliban officials and members have been published after the group seized power. Click here to read more (external link).