Taliban’s Former Public Health Chief in Ghazni Steals 1 Million AFG

8am: A reliable source in the Department of Public Health in Ghazni confirmed on Monday (December 5th) that an estimated amount of 1,200,000 AFG was provided by donors to purchase medical supplies for health centers in Nawur and Malistan districts which has been stolen by the Taliban’s former chief of public health. Taliban’s former chief for public health in Ghazni province, Mawlawi Mohammad Hanif Misbah, has taken the money with him after his removal from the directorate, according to sources. Click here to read more (external link).