Taliban’s District Governor in Kapisa Demands 2000 AFG From Butchers for Butchering Each Cow

8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that on Monday, January 30, Abdul Matin Saeed, the district governor of the Taliban for Kohistan’s first district, ordered butchers to pay 2,000 AFG for the slaughter of each cow. According to sources, Saeed told the butchers to increase the price of each KG of meat by 50 AFG in the market in exchange for paying this amount. Shopkeepers in Kapisa province have repeatedly accused the Taliban of extortion and increase in taxes. Click here to read more (external link).