Taliban’s Discrimination Against Persian Words and Expressions

8am: In the past few months, the Taliban have continued to remove Farsi/Persian words and terminologies from the boards of government institutions, and have also changed the boards of the appeal courts of Ghor and Bamyan provinces. This is even though the absolute majority of the residents of these two provinces speak Farsi/Persian. At that time, several civil and media activists of Ghor said in connection with the removal of the Farsi/Persian words and terms from the court of this province as ignoring the mother tongue and linguistic identity of the inhabitants of this land and considered this as disrespectful to those who 900 years ago started to expand the territory of the Farsi/Persian language in the Indian subcontinent. They have called this behavior of the Taliban as anti-Persian and coercion. Click here to read more (external link).