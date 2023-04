8am: Sources told Hast-e Subh that on Saturday, March 12, Taliban closed all internet cafes in this province. The Taliban’s Directorate for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat has labeled internet cafes a waste of young people’s time and a cause of their misguidedness. The recent restrictions imposed by Taliban in Herat have caused nearly a thousand people to lose their jobs. Click here to read more (external link).