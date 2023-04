8am: According to local sources speaking to Hasht-e Subh on Saturday, April 29, the Taliban arrested two former soldiers from the city of Qala-e-Naw, the center of Badghis province, and Ab-Kamari district, and transferred them to an unknown location. Former government soldiers in various provinces of Afghanistan are regularly arrested, tortured, and sometimes even shot by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).