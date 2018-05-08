Taliban’s Chief Justice Calls for Peace

Mohammad Habibzada

VOA News

May 7, 2018

WASHINGTON — A high-ranking Taliban member is calling for peace in Afghanistan. The comment by shadow chief justice, Mawlawi Abdul Hokom came in a letter to Taliban leader Habtullah Akhundzada.

Hokom said all Afghans, including those living in Taliban or Afghan government-controlled areas, are tired of war and want peace.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MOD) provided a copy of the letter to VOA that was initially sent from northeastern Baghlan province, and claimed that many of the Taliban members favor peace.

“Since the Islamic Emirate leaders have a responsibility toward legitimate demands of the Afghanistan people, it is essential that despite Operation Khandaq against the occupiers, the leadership should consider the public peace demand and provide a convincing response to the Afghan people after consulting with all the leaders,” the letter said.

The Afghan Taliban announced their 2018 spring offensive — called the “Al Khandaq (trench) Jihadi operations”— on April 25. Despite the call for peace, Hokom once again called the Afghan government a “puppet” and its peace offer “unreal.” He also called the U.S.-led International forces “occupiers.”

Peace discussion

The Afghanistan High Peace Council (HPC), however, said Taliban leaders have already started discussing the Afghan government’s peace offer.

“According to the reports we obtained from different sources, including media reports, Taliban, or the armed opposition leaders, have started discussing how to engage in discussions with the Afghan government,” Sayed Ehsan Taheri, HPC spokesperson, told VOA.

“I am confident that many groups within the Taliban ranks are interested and seek peace in Afghanistan, and are trying to join the negotiation table. They have realized that they can’t win in the battlefield,” Mohammad Radmanish, MOD spokesperson, told VOA.

Summary execution

In his letter, Hokom also asked all Taliban fighters not to resort to summary executions, and to pay more attention to civilians, elders, and children during the battle.

“No in-charge person or Mujahid [Muslim fighter] has the right to kill anyone without a trial order,” the letter read.

The letter came months after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in the capital city of Kabul that killed close to 100 people Jan. 27.

Afghan officials also blamed the group for a Sunday bombing in a mosque that was being used as a voter registration center in eastern Khost province. Seventeen people were killed, and 33 were injured.

Islamic conference

Jakarta is set to host a trilateral conference on May 11, where religious scholars from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indonesia would try to find a solution for more than 16 years of war in Afghanistan.

“Fortunately, the Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indonesia delegations are announced, and religious councils of all three countries will participate in the conference to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Taheri said.

The Afghan Taliban, however, has urged scholars to boycott the conference.

