Taliban’s Brutality Unveiled: Farmer Slain in Kabul for Refusing to Pay Tithe

8am: Local sources in Kabul have reported that the Taliban have slain a farmer in the Char Asyab district due to his failure to pay the tithe, and they injured his brother in the process. According to sources on Tuesday, June 27th, the farmer was identified as Ajmal. The incident occurred last night, and in response, local residents of the Kabul-Logar highway blocked the road for two hours in protest. Tithing refers to a form of religious tax collected by the Taliban without undergoing any formal scrutiny. Considering themselves as the founders of an Islamic government, the Taliban perceive one-tenth of individuals’ income as their rightful share. Click here to read more (external link).

Life under Taliban Rule