8am: Local sources in Herat have reported a distressing incident where the Taliban subjected a man to physical assault and detainment. The reason cited for their actions was that the man’s wife was wearing a mantou, a loose-fitting coat worn by women. According to these sources, the man was apprehended on Sunday, July 23, near Herat city’s Malik Gate by the Taliban’s morality police. Click here to read more (external link).