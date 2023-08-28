Taliban’s Brand of Justice: Why Do Sexual Offenders Escape Prosecution?

8am: In a Taliban-ruled class-based society, suffering, death, hunger, and catastrophe are intensified compared to other societies. Ethnopolitics exacerbates the existing injustices, rendering those unrelated to the Taliban’s favored tribe more vulnerable than their Taliban-affiliated counterparts. Consequently, the Taliban’s notion of justice is not only marred by its inherent defects but is also deeply entrenched in ethnic discrimination. Presently, as discussions of sexual scandals involving Taliban members permeate society, numerous city dwellers contend that a Taliban official from their own tribe will escape punitive measures, whereas those from other ethnic groups will endure severe repercussions. The ethnic bias within the Taliban’s governance is so blatant that even the common populace, both urban and rural, has discerned its presence. Click here to read more (external link).