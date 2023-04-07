Taliban’s Arrest Campaign Continues: Two Former Military Officers Detained in Parwan and Panjshir Provinces

8am: Sources told that in the first incident, Taliban arrested the administrative deputy of the security command of Anaba district in Panjshir and transferred him to an unknown location. The individual, known as Delagha, was detained on Thursday, 17, in Ab Darah village of Anaba district. After taking control of Panjshir, Taliban wanted Delagha to resume his duties, but after a while, they dismissed him. In another incident, Taliban arrested a former military officer in Salang district of Parwan province for the second time. Click here to read more (external link).