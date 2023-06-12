Taliban’s Animosity with Non-Madrasa Education

8am: In his book, Haqqani has devoted a chapter to women’s education, asserting that women have the right to education, but with conditions based on Taliban regulations. Firstly, he states that women should be educated at home by family members and not leave home for education. Secondly, they should never be taught alongside men. Thirdly, if women do leave home for education, their teachers must be female. Additionally, he believes that teaching chemistry and physics is unnecessary for women. In 2022, the Taliban enforced this order in Afghanistan’s National University Entrance Examination, prohibiting women from studying certain fields such as economics, engineering, agriculture, geology, and journalism. Mullah Hibatullah and Haqqani, due to their positions of authority within the Taliban based on their madrasa education, are superior to others in establishing the legal framework and ideology of the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).