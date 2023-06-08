Taliban’s Animosity with Farsi: Fueling the Fire of Afghanistan’s Enemies

8am: Since the Taliban’s return, all official signs that had the Persian term for university written on them have been replaced with Pashtu terms. The presence of the Farsi in Taliban circles and media has decreased, and Taliban officials usually speak Pashto in public events. Administrative communication is usually conducted in Pashto. Tribal biases have become ingrained in the Taliban’s operations. Many of their leaders and soldiers have come from the most remote and traditional areas of southern Afghanistan, and only speak Pashto, viewing other languages as hostile. The Taliban have consistently stressed that Farsi is a foreign language, and that the language spoken by some Afghans is Dari, which is not related to Farsi. They and their sympathizers seek to create a divide between Farsi speakers in Afghanistan and their neighbors. Click here to read more (external link).