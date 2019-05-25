Taliban’s Alfath Operation Has Failed: Khalid

Ariana: Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid on Saturday said the Taliban’s spring offensive has failed and the group has made no progress in the battlefields since the start of their offensive. Speaking at the introduction ceremony of the new commander of the Special Operations Forces in Kabul, Khalid said that the Taliban has failed to move an inch or take control of any part of the country. “In the past, major cities collapsed. We witnessed disasters, mass-killings, and looting but this year Taliban couldn’t even move an inch forward,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).