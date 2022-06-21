Taliban’s 203rd Mansouri Corps in Paktia Bombed by Unknown Drone, Sources Say

8am: A reliable source confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that an unidentified drone had bombed the 203rd Mansouri corps of the Taliban in Paktia province. The source said that the incident took place around 10:00 AM on Monday (June 20th). According to the source, the drone was patrolling when it was met with a reaction from Taliban troops. The aerial fighter also started firing on the Taliban, but no casualties have been reported yet. Unidentified drones have reportedly been patrolling areas in Logar province as well in the past month. Click here to read more (external link).