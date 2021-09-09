Taliban: Women cannot be Ministers in the government

A Taliban spokesman on @TOLOnews: "A woman can't be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can't carry. It is not necessary for a woman to be in the cabinet, they should give birth & women protesters can't represent all women in AFG."
— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) September 9, 2021
In comparison
Ahmad Shah Massoud, 21 years ago:
"From our point of view, a woman has no restrictions to pursue an education, to gain employment, to nominate herself for office, become a minister, a director, a deputy what ever she aspires to be."
