Taliban: Women cannot be Ministers in the government

A Taliban spokesman on @TOLOnews: "A woman can't be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can't carry. It is not necessary for a woman to be in the cabinet, they should give birth & women protesters can't represent all women in AFG."

Video with subtitles👇 pic.twitter.com/CFe4MokOk0

— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) September 9, 2021