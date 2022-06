8am: A video sent to Hasht-e Subh, showing dozens of Taliban fighters along with their vehicles are leaving the Chamalwarda district of Panjshir province this morning. Although the exact motive for the Taliban’s withdrawal from Panjshir is still unknown, sources say they are likely to be sent to Balkhab district in Sar-e Pol to confront Commander Mehdi. Click here to read more (external link).