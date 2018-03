Tolo News:Taliban in a statement has said the group welcomes the Following former Jihadi leader Mohammad Ismail’s call for peace with Mujahideen. Mohammad Ismail who was former governor of Herat and ex-minister of energy and water under Hamid Karzai’s government last week called on the Taliban to sit on negotiations table with Mujahideen leaders. He said war is not the solution to end the crisis. Click here to read more (external link).