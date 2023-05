8am: Sources on Wednesday, May 3, told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban’s Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat has warned drivers in this province not to allow women without a veil to ride in their cars. According to sources, the Taliban’s morality police have been present at some of the city’s intersections in Herat for the past three days and are forcing women without a veil to get out of cars. Click here to read more (external link).