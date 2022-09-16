Taliban War on Civilians: Taliban Extrajudicially Execute Six Hazara People in Ghor, says Amnesty International

8am: Amnesty International in its latest probe said that on June 26, the Taliban killed at least 6 civilians affiliated with the Hazara community in Ghor province. In the continuation of this report, it is stated that the Taliban have arrested and executed four men in a night operation following the search for a former security officer. The report adds that a woman and a 12-year-old girl were also killed during this attack. According to this organization, traces of torture were found on the body of one of the victims. Click here to read more (external link).

Related