Taliban Wants An ‘Inclusive Post-Peace Govt’

Amir Khan Muttaqi, a member of Taliban who attended the Moscow meeting, said the group wants an inclusive government to come on power in Afghanistan after a possible peace deal. Muttaqi’s remarks came following a two-day meeting between the Taliban members and Afghan politicians in Moscow this week where they discussed Afghan peace and declared a joint statement. “We want all Afghans to stay united and the future government should be an inclusive system,” Muttaqi said. Fawzia Koofi, a former MP and a delegate of Moscow meeting meanwhile, said the Taliban is not interested to be part of the current government and that the group still wants an Islamic emirate. “The Taliban does not have the morale of harmony and living together. They say that you will all have a place under the Islamic emirate,” Koofi said at a press conference in Kabul on Friday. Click here to read more (external link).

