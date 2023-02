8am: The Taliban vandalized a painted image of the former Hazara leader, Abdul Ali Mazari, in west Kabul. Sources in west Kabul shared photos of a gate decorated with Abdul Ali Mazari’s image on Tuesday, January 31, confirming to Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban had ruined his image. In the photos shared, it can be seen that the Taliban have pierced the image of Abdul Ali Mazari on top of the Pul-e-Sukhta area in Kota-e-Sangi. Click here to read more (external link).