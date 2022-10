8am: Residents told Hasht-e Subh on Friday (October 28th) that Taliban fighters have turned “the Markaz-e Bandar Seminary” in Sangtakht-Wa-Bandar district in Daikundi province into a military base. One of the residents of this district, who does not want his identity to be revealed, says that the Taliban in the mentioned district threw away the books of the “Khatam-ul-Nabieen” library, turning the cultural center into a military base. Click here to read more (external link).