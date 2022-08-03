Taliban Turns Afghanistan Into a Safe Haven for Global Terrorism, Supreme Council of Resistance Says

8am: The Supreme Council of Resistance for the Salvation of Afghanistan, an anti-Taliban movement based in Turkey, has called for more sanctions against the Taliban in reaction to the murder of the leader of Al-Qaeda by an American drone in Kabul. The Supreme Council of Resistance for the Salvation of Afghanistan said in a statement on Wednesday (August 3rd) that the killing of the Al-Qaeda leader once again revealed the depth of the Taliban’s relationship with terrorist groups. Click here to read more (external link).

