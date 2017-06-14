Taliban Trust-Corroding ‘Insider’ Attacks May Backfire – Defense Expert

Michael Hughes: Taliban insider attacks designed to sow distrust between U.S. and Afghan forces are likely to provoke a contrary reaction by strengthening America’s commitment to the war, Brookings Institution scholar Michael O’Hanlon told Afghan Online Press (AOP). On Tuesday, June 13, Defense Secretary James Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the United States was “not winning” the war against a surging Taliban movement. The Pentagon chief’s remarks come in the wake of a so-called “green-on-blue” insider attack that left three U.S. troops dead in Nangarhar Province over the weekend. Click here to read more.