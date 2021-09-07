Taliban transporting young Panjshiri men to unknown location

After occupying Panjshir, the Taliban transported dozens of Panjshir youths to unknown locations in Kabul in heavy vehicles, claiming that they had surrendered or been captured. The status of these people and their fate is unknown.

طالبان پس از اشغال پنجشیر، ده‌ها جوان پنجشیری را با این عنوان که آن‌ها تسلیم و یا اسیر شده اند، با خودروهای سنگین به نقاط نامعلوم در کابل انتقال دادند.

از وضعیت این افراد و سرنوشت آن‌ها اطلاعی در دست نیست.#پنجشیر #طالبان #افغانستان #ایندیپندنت_فارسی pic.twitter.com/77wod3qTqY — Independent Persian (@indypersian) September 7, 2021

