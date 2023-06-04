Taliban Transformed Seraj-ul-Emarat Palace into Jihadi Madrasa

8am: Sources state that the Taliban had been attempting to convert this palace into a school over the past few months, and on Monday, June 4, they successfully accomplished this task. The Seraj-ul-Emarat Palace, constructed during the reign of King Amanullah Khan, underwent restoration during the previous government’s rule after being damaged during the country’s prolonged wars. Previously, the Taliban had converted the Sharia Faculty building of Panjshir University into a jihadi madrasa. Click here to read more (external link).

