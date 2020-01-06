Taliban to Share Results of Internal Talks with Khalilzad: Source

Tolo News: Sources familiar with the peace talks said that the Taliban will share the results of their discussions about the reduction of violence with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad over the next few days. The source said Khalilzad has returned to Qatar and held an informal meeting with the Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. “Mullah Baradar Akhund and Mr. Khalilzad had an informal meeting yesterday (Sunday),” a journalist in Qatar, Sami Yusufzai, said. “What we found from the two sides today, so far, is that the Taliban has not given a clear response on the ceasefire.” Click here to read more (external link).

