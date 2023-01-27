Taliban to Set Guidelines on Women’s Aid Work in Afghanistan: UN

Ariana: The acting Afghan authorities told a top UN official that they plan to draw new rules to let women in Afghanistan work in a few humanitarian operations. While talking to the BBC, Martin Griffiths said that the Taliban officials he spoke with in Kabul had given him “encouraging comments” even though the government has not yet lifted the restrictions on Afghan women working for NGOs. Concerns have been raised that the prohibition may jeopardize important life-saving humanitarian activities in the country because Afghan women are essential in delivering aid. Click here to read more (external link).

