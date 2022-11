8am: The purpose of laying mines on the roads by the Taliban is to prevent and limit the movement of the forces of the National Resistance Front (NRF). However, sources say that this move is more detrimental to villagers rather than its effect on NRF soldiers. According to Hasht-e Subh, at least 9 children have died in one month of this year due to the explosion of unexploded landmines and ammunition. Click here to read more (external link).