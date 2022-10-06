Taliban to Displace 400 Families in Khwaja Bahauddin District, Takhar

8am: The Taliban group has given a two-day deadline to the local residents of Khwaja Bahauddin district in Takhar province whose number reaches nearly 400 families to leave the district as quickly as possible, sources said. According to sources, the police chief and the deputy governor of the Taliban for Takhar province have ordered and warned the residents to evacuate the district in two days. Previously, the Taliban regime has displaced hundreds of families so far from this province. Click here to read more (external link).