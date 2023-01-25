Taliban to Deduct Teachers’ Salaries, Justifying That They Received UNICEF Aid 2 Months Ago

8am: “The Taliban have issued a new order, according to which, the teachers’ two-month salaries will be returned to the [Taliban] government treasury because of UNICEF’s humanitarian aid,” said the teacher. “In this extreme cold, teachers, who desperately need help, are wandering with the question of what to eat and how to pay bills. Is humanitarian aid provided to be taken back from them?” the teacher asked. Recently, an international media outlet reported that the Taliban, since taking over Afghanistan, illegally looted and stored $1 billion of humanitarian aid provided to this country. Click here to read more (external link).