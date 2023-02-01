Taliban to Continue Launching Clearing Operations in Kabul Despite Criticism

8am: Residents of this neighborhood in Kabul city told Hasht-e Subh on Wednesday, February 1, the Taliban even stop pedestrians on the sidewalks to search their mobile phones during these operations. No female officers reportedly accompany the Taliban’s searching teams and male Taliban members enter people’s houses and search their belongings. Criticizing this Taliban practices, they said that they are fed up with the continuation of door-to-door searches. Click here to read more (external link).