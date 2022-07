8am: Local sources in Takhar province told Hasht-e Subh that Qari Fasihuddin, the head of the army staff of the Taliban, is leading the operation of the Taliban against NRF forces in Warsaj district. Qari Fasihuddin is now in the Farkhar district of Takhar and has deployed hundreds of troops to attack NRF camps and positions in Warsaj district. Click here to read more (external link).

