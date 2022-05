8am: Mawlawi Mehdi Mujahid, a Hazara member in the ranks of the Taliban, has left the group’s ranks. He, who was the only one who opposed the closure of girls’ schools, has now retired. The Taliban tried to use his influence to strengthen ties with the Hazaras and Shiites, but now the commander has left the Taliban and cut ties with the group’s leaders. Click here to read more (external link).