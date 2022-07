8am: Sources in Panjshir province have reported that the Taliban group plans to build a large Jihadist madrassa at the tomb site of Ahmad Shah Massoud in Panjshir. The madrassa is supposed to be built in the Sarecha area of Bazarak district. This madrassa, which is intended for about one thousand Taliban students, is being built by the order of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the group’s supreme leader. Click here to read more (external link).