Taliban Temporarily Implement the Constitution of the Zaher Shah’s Reign

8am: Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharie said in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Wang Yu in Kabul that the Taliban would implement those articles of the Mohammad Zahir Shah-era constitution for a temporary period that would not breach Islamic principles. Click here to read more (external link).
Taliban adopted constitution of Zahir Shah era 1964.
Under this, king has powers to appoint & remove prime minister, presiding over court, dissolve parliament, king is not accountable to any individual or institution, & Hanafi jurisprudence is the only official jurisprudence.
