8am: In a statement issued on the closure of schools for girls by Amnesty International with reference to Sharia, “It is not Sharia that forbids the education for girls, but it is the old fashion trick being played by Pashtun elites to gain political and negotiation power on the tables.” They are trying to take hostage an entire 50% population of the country by making baseless religious arguments on girls’ education. Click here to read more (external link).