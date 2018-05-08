formats

Taliban takes control of a key district in Baghlan

·
Taliban militants (file photo)

Ariana: The Taliban has taken control of Tala wa Barfak district in northern Baghlan province, following days of clashes with the Afghan security forces, local officials confirmed Tuesday. Baghlan’s Provincial Council Chief Mohammad Safdar Mohseni said that the district was collapsed the Taliban today at around 03:30 pm. Click here to read more (external link).

