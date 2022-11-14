Taliban Supreme Leader Says Obeying His Orders is ‘Obligatory’

Khaama: The Taliban supreme leader in a meeting with judges stated that enforcing Sharia law and obeying his orders are “Wajib” and stressed that the judges should not hesitate in implementing Hadd and Qisas. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesperson, described the judges’ meeting with Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, and quoted him as instructing them to apply Hadd and Qisas punishments in cases that meet the conditions. Implementing the Hadd and Qisas is “Wajib (obligatory),” Mullah Hibatullah told the judges, adding that following his directives is also obligatory. Click here to read more (external link).

Related