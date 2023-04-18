Taliban Supreme Leader Issues Eid-ul Fitr Message

Khaama: The de facto regime of Afghanistan’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhudzada on Tuesday released an Eid-ul Fitr message and asked the people of Afghanistan to be thankful for “peace and Islamic Sharia System.” Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada said, “Significant reform measures have been taken in culture, education, economy, media and other fields, and the bad intellectual and moral effects of the 20-year occupation are about to finish.” Meanwhile, he said about providing education and training to all children. “Extending education and training to the whole country and providing good training to all children is one of the responsibilities of the Islamic Emirate, and effective plans for further development are also worked on,” he said. However, since the de facto government took control of power in August 2021, girls were banned from education beyond primary school. In addition, last year, in December, females were banned from going to university. Click here to read more (external link).