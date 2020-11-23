Taliban strongholds in Pakistan give group platform to wage war: NDS

Ariana: Ahmad Zia Saraj, the acting head of the national directorate of security (NDS), said Monday that because the Taliban has active and secure strongholds in Pakistani cities, the group has been able to intensify the conflict in Afghanistan. Saraj said this was enabling the Taliban to continue a proxy war. Saraj stressed that the region’s intelligence policy towards Afghanistan has not changed and that regional countries are trying to achieve a system that the Taliban want. Click here to read more (external link).