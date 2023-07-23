Taliban Strikes Again: Former Local Police Commander Brutally Assassinated in Laghman Province

8am: According to the sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night, July 22, in the village of Ziarat-e Nooralam Sahib, Alingar district of the province. The sources stated that the Taliban members fled the scene after carrying out the assassination. Despite the Taliban leader’s announcement of a general amnesty, the group’s fighters continue to resort to detaining, torturing, and killing former military personnel after regaining control of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

