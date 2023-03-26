Taliban Stirring Ethnic Hatred

8am: After the Taliban rose to power, ethnic hatred, which had already been a long–standing issue due to years of war, increased significantly. The Taliban seemed to be using ethnic cleansing as their primary source of power, and wanted to intensify it. Videos circulated online showing members of the group wildly dancing and waving their flags in Panjshir (once a stronghold of resistance against the Taliban) in an uncontrolled display of jubilation. This, combined with the forced evacuation of people from their homes in places such as Daikundi, Dehdadi, Dandghori, Takhar, Kunduz, Panjshir, Andarab, Behsood and Balkhab, has only deepened the divide between people along ethnic lines. Click here to read more (external link).