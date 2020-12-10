Taliban steadfast over Afghanistan being an Islamic Emirate

Ariana: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy and head of the group’s Qatar office, told a virtual meeting at the Center for Humanitarian Conflict Studies in Doha that Afghanistan’s future system must be Islamic and inclusive. According to Mullah Baradar, a future system needs to ensure public facilities are maintained, that women’s rights and media rights are in accordance with Islamic law (Sharia) and that good relationships with foreign countries are established. Click here to read more (external link).