Taliban steadfast over Afghanistan being an Islamic Emirate

Ariana: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy and head of the group’s Qatar office, told a virtual meeting at the Center for Humanitarian Conflict Studies in Doha that Afghanistan’s future system must be Islamic and inclusive. According to Mullah Baradar, a future system needs to ensure public facilities are maintained, that women’s rights and media rights are in accordance with Islamic law (Sharia) and that good relationships with foreign countries are established. Click here to read more (external link).
Who
are these; so called,
“TALIBAN”- we need detailed clarifications
on
their
true identities,
===
==
.=
Also;
the
people of Afghanistan
have
right
to
know about the extent
of
the relationship
above Taliban
peace negotiations
with the
-government of Pakistan
– he army of Pakistan
-intelligence agencies of
Pakistan and England.
*
Who
is
Mr Bother- and how did he manage
to
get released from his
captors ?????
===
==
=
How are his relationships
with
the
other
Taliban leaders and his ex-captors ?
*
The
Anglo/US regional Authorities
and their associates
took
their own unilateral
initiative to
pick the two negotiating
teams and their members
for
their own convenience- on that
capacity and authority, I am pretty sure,
that
the
people of Afghanistan would, as well,
need
much more clarifications
on
their
backgrounds that you
must provide !
*
As
you;
also clearly know
that the
people
of
Afghanistan
love
and have the highest
respect
for
the two well-known
parties
of
Afghanistan
=========
Hezbi Islamic
and
Jamiati Islami.
==========
.
We want to know specifically,
((for sure; %100)),
whether how you
approach and consult them for
a peaceful
resolutions
in
Afghanistan- also; how you would be
able
to
approach and convince
the
the Mullahs;
the Moulawees
and all other
religious authorities
across the country;
that
your
peaceful intentions and overtures
are
all genuine and just
for all
the
*great people
of
*Afghanistan !!!!!
*
*Yes;
you
must clarify and report :
=============================
((TO; THE PROPLE OF AFGHANISTAN)),
=============================
All
the details
of
the
relevant issues
and the
information,
on
all party members
and
their authority levels
How
could you possibly
reconcile
all
the
above sketchy; but,
critical issues
within
such an extremely
conservative :
and
fiercely independent
mindset.
*
*****
Good luck; man !!l!!
*