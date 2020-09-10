Taliban ‘Stalling for Time’ Before Peace Talks: Afghan Govt

Tolo News: The Afghan government on Thursday accused the Taliban of stalling for time in the peace talks, referring to the group’s recent claim that 100 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government–and on the Taliban’s list–have yet to be released. “The Taliban are stalling for time, reshuffling their peace negotiating team at the last minute indicates that they are still not prepared for the talks,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

