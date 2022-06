Aamaj: Faizullah Jalal, a university professor, in an interview with Deutsche Welle said that the Taliban intelligence forces treated him badly the very first day that they had arrested him. He added that a Taliban fighters slapped him on the face and the other one punched him on his eye, as well as another one called him a “bigoted” person. After his release, he left the country and went to Germany. Click here to read more (external link).