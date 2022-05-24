Taliban signs agreement with UAE to manage Afghanistan’s airports

Ariana: A contract for the regulation and management of the country’s four airports was signed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said. The agreement comes as Turkey and Qatar have been negotiating with Islamic Emirate officials for months to manage Afghanistan’s international airfields, however, the negotiations stalled when the IEA opposed requests for foreign forces to secure the airports. The airports involved are Kabul, Herat and Kandahar. The company will be responsible for unloading and loading of planes after landing and before takeoff. Click here to read more (external link).