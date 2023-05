8am: Local sources told Hasht-e Subh that officials of the Taliban’s virtue and vice department in Bamiyan on Sunday, 30 April, blocked the stadium after deeming the futsal players’ uniforms as inappropriate. One of the witnesses, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the officials insulted and humiliated the athletes with “aggressiveness and profanity” about why they did not wear “Afghan and Sharia-compliant” clothing. Click here to read more (external link).