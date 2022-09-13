Taliban Shot Dead Eight Prisoners of NRF in Panjshir

8am: The Taliban rebels have shot dead eight prisoners of the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in Panjshir province, including Mohammad Yar, one of the commanders of NRF and his two young sons, local sources reported. According to sources, these members of NRF were captured by the Taliban fighters on Monday in Shaba base in Khenj district, and they were killed Monday night in Dara district. It is reported that they were captured after four hours of fierce clashes. Click here to read more (external link).